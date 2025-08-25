The Asia Cup 2025 is set to commence from September 9, 2025. The competition will be hosted in the T20I format at UAE. Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi are the two venues in which the Asia Cup will be played. Eight teams will participate in the Asia Cup 2025. India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman are clubbed together in Group A, Group B comprises Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan match will be played on September 14. Ahead of that, Asia Cup 2025's broadcast partner in India, Sony Sports Network released an emotional promo featuring Virender Sehwag, which went viral. Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast and Streaming Online: Sony Sports Network Releases Promo for Upcoming Cricket Tournament (Watch Video).

Asia Cup 2025 New Promo Released

140 crore dhadkanein ek saath dhadkegi apni #TeamIndia ke liye! 💙🇮🇳 Kyunki rag rag mein hain rang Bharat ka. 🇮🇳🔥 Dekhiye Asia Cup September 9 se Sony Sports Network ke TV Channels aur Sony LIV par!#RagRagMeinBharat #TeamIndia #AsiaCup #SonyLIV #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/SgCFONOm6n — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 22, 2025

