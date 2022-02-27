The Australian team has reached Islamabad for Test and T20I series against Pakistan. The pictures of their arrival were shared by many players including Steve Smith. Check out the photos below.

✈️🇦🇺 The arrival of Australian Cricket Team at Islamabad! #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/iikQnJfWRw — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) February 27, 2022

Another one

Our Aussie men have arrived in Islamabad ✈️ 🇵🇰 #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/PtX4dvKRmr — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 27, 2022

Steve Smith

Usman Khawaja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usman Khawaja (@usman_khawajy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)