Avesh Khan took a brilliant reflex catch to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders’ opener Phil Salt. Pleased with the wicket and catch Avesh Khan took a friendly jibe at his captain Sanju Samson, who had said in the last match that since he had the gloves, he should have been let to take the catch. Khan requested the gloves from Sanju Samson and celebrated the catch with the dressing room. Phil Salt was dismissed on 10 runs. Avesh Khan Catch Video: Watch Rajasthan Royals Quick Take Stunning One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Phil Salt During KKR vs RR IPL 2024.

Avesh Khan Takes Funny Jibe At Sanju Samson with his unique Celebration

Sanju Samson to bowlers after the last match - "It's a bit easier to catch with the gloves". Today - Avesh Khan took a ripper and then asked for the gloves from Sanju and showed to dressing room. 😄👌 pic.twitter.com/A0fqHeEBDp — Cric_Talk (@Crictalk7781) April 16, 2024

