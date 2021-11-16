Former cricketer Azeem Rafiq opened up about the racism he faced while playing at Yorkshire County Cricket Club. Addressing a committee of British lawmakers, Rafiq broke down as he shared that this was a problem with England cricket as a whole. Amidst other things, he shared, "Pretty early on, me and other people from an Asian background... there were comments such as 'you'll sit over there near the toilets."

Check This Video Below:

Watch This Video Where He Breaks Down While Talking About the Pain of Being Subjected to Racism:

In the Video, He Shares That He Lost His Career to Racism:

Here, He Talks About a Shift Against Racism in Happening in English Football:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)