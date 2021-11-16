Former cricketer Azeem Rafiq opened up about the racism he faced while playing at Yorkshire County Cricket Club. Addressing a committee of British lawmakers, Rafiq broke down as he shared that this was a problem with England cricket as a whole. Amidst other things, he shared, "Pretty early on, me and other people from an Asian background... there were comments such as 'you'll sit over there near the toilets."

Check This Video Below:

“Me and other people from Asian background” had comments like “you lot sit over there near the toilets, elephant washers” Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq gives details to MPs of his treatment in the Yorkshire dressing roomhttps://t.co/ah7QiW0Vk5 pic.twitter.com/DEht6PPVS6 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) November 16, 2021

Watch This Video Where He Breaks Down While Talking About the Pain of Being Subjected to Racism:

“I know the pain I went through those few months, no one can ever put me through that pain again.” #AzeemRafiq getting v emotional while speaking about his experience at #YCCC. #DCMS #Cricket pic.twitter.com/9WsLrQAXe5 — Sima Kotecha (@sima_kotecha) November 16, 2021

In the Video, He Shares That He Lost His Career to Racism:

Azeem Rafiq says he believes he lost his cricket career to racism. But he adds: "Hopefully in five years time, we are going to see a big change and I can look that I did something bigger than any runs I got or wickets I got. But it is horrible, it hurts." pic.twitter.com/nesHiV47OU — Chris Burn (@ChrisBurn_Post) November 16, 2021

Here, He Talks About a Shift Against Racism in Happening in English Football:

Some high profile footballers are "showing the world how to behave, in Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson” Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq says “clearly there’s been some sort of shift in football” when it comes to representation of minoritieshttps://t.co/ah7QiW0Vk5 pic.twitter.com/y2C1JnRA29 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) November 16, 2021

