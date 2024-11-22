Bahrain and Thailand will clash in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers B 2024 on November 22. The Bahrain vs Thailand clash will take place at the University of Doha for Science and Technology in Doha, and start at 11:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers B 2024 matches will not be telecasted live on any TV channel due to the absence of any official broadcaster. In India, fans can head over to FanCode app and website to catch live viewing options of ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers B 2024. Amid Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule Deadlock ICC Delegation to Visit Pakistan, Discussion Also Expected Between ICC and BCCI: Report.

Bahrain vs Thailand ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers B 2024

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier B is set to light up🔥🏏 Watch as 7 nations battle it out for glory and a step closer to World Cup! Dates: 19th - 28th November 2024 Venues: > 🏟️ West End International Cricket Stadium > 🏟️ UDST Cricket Ground pic.twitter.com/wbjcw6y5i3 — Qatar Cricket Association (@qa_cricket) November 18, 2024

