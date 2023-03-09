Bangladesh registered a six-wicket victory against England in the 1st T20I of a three-match series at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Being asked to bat first, England made 156-6 in their 20-over quota. Captain Jos Buttler scored 67(42) and was the highest scorer for the English team. Meanwhile, Hasan Mahmud picked up two wickets for Bangladesh. In reply, the hosts managed to chase this total down within 18 overs. Najmul Hossain Shanto scored a half-century for Bangladesh. Fans who are looking for the highlights of the match can watch it below. Bangladesh Beat England by Six Wickets in 1st T20I, Pull Off Massive Upset to Take 1–0 Lead in Three-Match Series.

Bangladesh vs England 1st T20I 2023 Video Highlights

