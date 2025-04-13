Match 7 of the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier will see the second-placed Bangladesh women's national cricket team clash against the Ireland women's national cricket team, who are yet to win a match. The BAN-W vs IRE-W CWC Qualifier match will be played at Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore, and start at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on April 13. Unfortunately, live TV viewing options of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier will not be available in India due to a lack of a broadcasting partner. However, online streaming viewing options for the BAN-W vs IRE-W CWC Qualifier match will be available on FanCode in India. Fans can find live viewing options for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier for INR 69 on the FanCode app and website. Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team Records Their Highest-Ever ODI Total, Achieves Feat During THA-W vs BAN-W ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier Match.

Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Live

Six teams. Two spots. One dream. 🏆 Catch all the action from the Women’s World Cup Qualifier LIVE on FanCode!🏏#CWCQualifiers #WWCQualifier2025 https://t.co/RB5PCMWgu2 — FanCode (@FanCode) April 7, 2025

