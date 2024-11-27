Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team is all set to battle it out against the Ireland Women's National Cricket Team in a three-match ODI series. Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women 1st ODI is all set to take place on Wednesday, November 27 at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. The BAN-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI 2024 is all set to start at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, due to the absence of any official broadcaster, the BAN-W vs IRE-W ODI series will not be telecasted live in India. Fans in India can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women ODI series. ICC Board To Meet on November 29 To Finalise Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule.

BAN-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI 2024

Ireland Women’s Team Tour of Bangladesh 2024

Bangladesh vs Ireland | 1st ODI | SBNCS

27 November 2024 | Time: 10:00 AM | Live on T-sports#BCB #BANWvIREW #HomeSeries #odiseries #womenscricket pic.twitter.com/tOjw3GiOHj— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) November 26, 2024

