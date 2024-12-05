Ireland Women's National Cricket Team is all set to battle it out in the three-match T20I series against the Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team. Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women ist T20I is all set to take place on Thursday, December 5 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. The BAN-W vs IRE-W 1st T20I 2024 is all set to start at 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, due to the absence of any official broadcaster, the BAN-W vs IRE-W ODI series will not be telecasted live in India. Fans in India can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women T20I series. Champions Trophy 2025 Title Exhibited At Famous Places In Afghanistan As ICC Champions Global Trophy Tour Head Towards Bangladesh-Leg (Watch Video).

BAN-W vs IRE-W 1st T20I 2024

Ireland Women’s Team Tour of Bangladesh 2024

Bangladesh vs Ireland | 1st T20i | SICS, Sylhet

05 December 2024 | Time: 02:00 PM | Live on T-sports#BCB #BANWvIREW #HomeSeries #T20 #womenscricket pic.twitter.com/PaZuLnyT17— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 4, 2024

