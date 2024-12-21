Match eight will witness an inter-city derby between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League 2024-25 on December 21. The Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder BBL match will be held at Sydney Showground Stadium and start at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25 is with Star Sports Network. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar App and Website will provide live streaming viewing options for Big Bash League 14 in India. Ben Duckett Takes Sensational One-Handed Catch To Dismiss D’Arcy Short During Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars BBL 2024–25 Match (Watch Video).

