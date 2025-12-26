After a few days' break, the Big Bash League returns with league leaders Melbourne Stars visiting Sydney to play Sydney Sixers. Both of them are coming out of a victory in their last respective match. The Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars BBL 2025-26 will be played on December 26 at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground and has a scheduled start time of 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Big Bash League 2025-26 in India and will therefore provide live telecast viewing options for the BBL 2025-26 on its TV channels. Fans can get live streaming viewing options for theSydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars BBL 2025-26 match online on the JioHotstar mobile app and website. Sam Konstas Plays Sensational Reverse Scoop to Hit Liam Haskett For A Boundary During Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2025-26 Match (Watch Video).

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars BBL 2025–26 Live Streaming Online

It’s that time again…😍 Big Bash League schedule is out, get ready for non-stop cricket action as some big hitters take the centre stage! 🔥🔥#BBL Starts ➡ SUN, DEC, 14, 1:45 PM on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/99S0M0POZs — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 12, 2025

