The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has proposed a six-team Women's IPL starting from next year as per latest reports. It is understood that the decision was taken during a Governing Council (GC) meeting of the Indian Premier League in Mumbai on Friday (March 25). The existing IPl franchises will be given the first preferences.

After PCB announced Women's PSL, Cricket West Indies announced Women's CPL BCCI has now announced 6-team Women's IPL Great times ahead for Women's Cricket 😍#IPL2022 #CPL #PSL2022 — Female Cricket #CWC22 (@imfemalecricket) March 25, 2022

