Rishabh Pant has been away from cricket for close to 7 months now. He suffered a unfortunate car accident and took on serious damage and injury to his body. His recovery period is anticipated to take more than one and a half year, although he has already shown positive signs after the surgery as he has now started work in the gym and moved ahead of the crutches. He shares some pictures of his road to recovery in the gym on social media, putting in the hard yards. 'Miss Playing Cricket' Rishabh Pant Expresses Sadness On Not Being Part of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final.

Rishabh Pant Pens Down Motivational Message

Be cheerful strive to be happy 😊 😊😇 pic.twitter.com/5iUyfCpIS2 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) June 4, 2023

