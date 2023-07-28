England Captain Ben Stokes has been consistent in grabbing catches that look extremely difficult to take. After completing 100 catches in Test cricket earlier in the Day, Ben Stokes now takes a juggling catch near the boundary line to dismiss his opposition counterpart and wrap up the Australian innings. Stokes first catches the ball, throws up it in the air and then jumps back in to take the catch. Ben Stokes Completes 100th Catch In Test Cricket, Achieves Feat By Dismissing Alex Carey During ENG vs AUS Ashes 5th Test 2023 (Watch Video).

Ben Stokes Catch Video

What a way to finish the day! 😮 A stunning grab from the captain brings Day 2 to a close 👏 Australia lead by 1️⃣2️⃣ at the end of the first innings...#EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/EdsUjrfmk7 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 28, 2023

