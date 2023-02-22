Chennai Super Kings secured the services of Ben Stokes after a hard bidding war for a whooping price of 16.25 crore for the IPL 2023 season. They needed a superstar senior batter who can contribute in the team's leadership core. But now during the press conference of 2nd Test between New Zealand and England, Ben Stokes hinted that he will not be available for the last few games of the IPL. As England plays Test cricket against Ireland 4 days after the IPL final as preparatory series to the high voltage Ashes, Stokes will apparently leave a few weeks before that as he is the Test captain of England. Surely it will be a huge blow for CSK as they have already lost the services of another overseas star Kyle Jamieson.

Ben Stokes Likely to Miss Last Phase of IPL

Ben Stokes is likely to miss the final stages of IPL to prepare for the Test vs Ireland. (Source - BBC) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 22, 2023

