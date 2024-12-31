The BPL (Bangladesh Premier League) 2024-25 season will see Chittagong Kings taking on Khulna Tigers on Tuesday, December 31 at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium and it will start at 11:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL 2024-25 games in India due to the absence of the live broadcaster. Fans in India can tune into the FanCode app and the website for the live streaming viewing options for the Chittagong Kings vs Khulna Tigers BPL 2024-25 match. Nurul Hasan Pulls 'Dhoni-esque' Stumping to Dismiss Zakir Hasan’s in Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Chittagong Kings vs Khulna Tigers Live Streaming Details of BPL 2024-25

1 Day to go for #BPLT20 🤩



Action packed T20 returns to your screens as cricket’s top stars assemble in Bangladesh

for the ultimate showdown! 🏆#BPLT20onFanCode pic.twitter.com/vuIbOUhTju— FanCode (@FanCode) December 29, 2024

