Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024-25 will see Fortune Barishal locking horns with Rangpur Riders on Thursday, January 9 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium and it will start at 01:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL 2024-25 games in India due to the absence of the live broadcaster. Fans in India can tune into the FanCode app and the website for the live streaming viewing options for the Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2024-25 match. Kyle Mayers Sends Ball ‘Out of the Stadium’ With Massive Six off Tanzim Hasan Shakib’s Delivery During Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal BPL 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

BPL 2024–25 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

1 Day to go for #BPLT20 🤩



Action packed T20 returns to your screens as cricket’s top stars assemble in Bangladesh

for the ultimate showdown! 🏆#BPLT20onFanCode pic.twitter.com/vuIbOUhTju— FanCode (@FanCode) December 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)