In the BPL 2024-25 season match number 12, Fortune Barishal defeated Sylhet Strikers by seven wickets while chasing the 126-run target. Kyle Mayers was the star performer for the winning side with the bat scoring 51 runs in just 26 balls. On one occasion the left-handed batter picked up the short off the length delivery from Tanzim Hasan Shakib and effortlessly cleared the boundary line on the leg side. His massive hit sent the ball out of the ground. Watch the video below. Alex Hales Becomes Fourth T20 Batter To Surpass 13,000 Runs, Joins Elite List Featuring Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik, and Kieron Pollard.

Kyle Mayers Hits Massive Six During Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal BPL 2024-25 Match

On the roof and out of the stadium! ☄️ Kyle Mayers absolutely smoked that one out of the park!🔥#BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/rVbf9EbYoq — FanCode (@FanCode) January 8, 2025

