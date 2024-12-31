The BPL (Bangladesh Premier League) 2024-25 season will see Rangpur Riders locking horns with Sylhet Strikers on Tuesday, December 31 at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium and it will start at 04:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL 2024-25 games in India due to the absence of the live broadcaster. Fans in India can tune into the FanCode app and the website for the live streaming viewing options for the Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers BPL 2024-25 match. Time Out Drama in BPL 2024-25! Mehidy Hasan Miraz Recalls Tom O'Connell After Australian Cricketer Adjudged Dismissed Following Late Arrival On Crease During Khulna Tigers vs Chittagong Kings Match.

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Live Streaming Details of BPL 2024-25

1 Day to go for #BPLT20 🤩 Action packed T20 returns to your screens as cricket’s top stars assemble in Bangladesh for the ultimate showdown! 🏆#BPLT20onFanCode pic.twitter.com/vuIbOUhTju — FanCode (@FanCode) December 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)