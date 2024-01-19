Chattogram Challengers will lock horns with Sylhet Strikers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 2024 on Friday, January 19. The BPL T20 2024 match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur and this contest starts at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, there will be no live telecast available for the Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers BPL 2024 match in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. FanCode, the digital streaming platform, will provide live streaming online of this BPL 2024 match, at the cost of a subscription fee.PCB Issues NOC to Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan and Others Returning From Injury Layoffs For Participation in BPL and ILT20 2024.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Live

Bangladesh's Best 🤩 Pakistan's Powerhouses 💪 Global Giants 🔥 The stars of T20 cricket converge for the Bangladesh Premier League. Streaming live, only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/LL4kNQxEcL . .#BPL2024 #BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/iMwfbXCMbJ — FanCode (@FanCode) January 18, 2024

