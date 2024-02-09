The game will be a chance for Comilla Victorians to get up in the points table and they can also get to the top position if they have enough net run rate. The match of the tournament between Comilla Victorians vs Durdanto Dhaka is all set to be played on Friday, February 9, 2024, at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium at 06:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Comilla Victorians vs Durdanto Dhaka live streaming on the FanCode App. Heinrich Klaasen Guides Durban Super Giants to First SA20 2024 Final Against Joburg Super Kings.

