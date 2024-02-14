Comilla Victorians and Khulna Tigers will play in match 32 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season 2024. Khulna Tigers have played eight matches so far and won four, lost four. The match of the tournament is all set to be played on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium at 06:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers live streaming on the FanCode App. Moeen Ali Takes Hat-Trick, Dismisses Shohidul Islam, Al-Amin and Bilal Khan During Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers

