Khulna Tigers were on a roll with four wins on a trot but it came to an end with their loss in the last match. They will look to make a comeback and build momentum on their winning streak. Comilla Victorians have three wins and a loss in their last four matches and will look to continue their momentum with a victory in this match. The exciting match of the tournament is all set to be played on Tuesday, February 7, 2024, at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium at 01:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers live streaming on the FanCode App. Nurul Hasan Pulls 'Dhoni-esque' Stumping to Dismiss Zakir Hasan’s in Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Match On Fan Code App

Bangladesh's Best 🤩 Pakistan's Powerhouses 💪 Global Giants 🔥 The stars of T20 cricket converge for the Bangladesh Premier League. Streaming live, only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/LL4kNQxEcL . .#BPL2024 #BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/iMwfbXCMbJ — FanCode (@FanCode) January 18, 2024

