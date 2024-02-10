The game will give Fortune Barishal a chance to climb the points table and possibly reach fourth if they have enough net run rates. The match of the tournament between Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal is all set to be played on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium at 06:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal live streaming on the FanCode App. Lucky! Batsman Survives After Ball Passes Through the Stumps in Bizarre Moment During Local Cricket Tournament Match, Video Goes Viral.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal

BPL T20 2024: Match 28 Fortune Barishal vs Durdanto Dhaka TOSS: Fortune Barishal won the Toss and decided to Bat first#BPL | #BCB | #Cricket | #BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/8RwRvdpjmo — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) February 10, 2024

