Rangpur Riders, who only played one game in the tournament in Phase 1, are the early pace-setters in the competition and are five places along with six points above Durdanto Dhaka. Currently, Rangpur Riders are leading the way in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 season with four wins in six games. While Durdanto Dhaka became the first team to be beaten by Sylhet Strikers in the tournament in their last game, Rangpur Riders put the same opposition to the sword in their last fixture. The exciting match of the tournament is all set to be played on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium at 01:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders live streaming on the FanCode App. Nurul Hasan Pulls 'Dhoni-esque' Stumping to Dismiss Zakir Hasan’s in Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders Match On Fan Code App

Bangladesh's Best 🤩 Pakistan's Powerhouses 💪 Global Giants 🔥 The stars of T20 cricket converge for the Bangladesh Premier League. Streaming live, only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/LL4kNQxEcL . .#BPL2024 #BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/iMwfbXCMbJ — FanCode (@FanCode) January 18, 2024

