Durdanto Dhaka has one win out of six matches and is in last place in the points tally. Sylhet Strikers also had one win in the tournament but placed second-last position in the points table due to a better run rate. The game will be a chance for both struggling teams to get some points on the board. The match of the tournament is all set to be played on Tuesday, February 7, 2024, at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium at 06:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Durdanto Dhaka vs Sylhet Strikers live streaming on the FanCode App. Nurul Hasan Pulls 'Dhoni-esque' Stumping to Dismiss Zakir Hasan’s in Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Durdanto Dhaka vs Sylhet Strikers Match On Fan Code App

Bangladesh's Best 🤩 Pakistan's Powerhouses 💪 Global Giants 🔥 The stars of T20 cricket converge for the Bangladesh Premier League. Streaming live, only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/LL4kNQxEcL . .#BPL2024 #BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/iMwfbXCMbJ — FanCode (@FanCode) January 18, 2024

