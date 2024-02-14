Match number 31 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season 2024 will be played between Fortune Barishal and Durdanto Dhaka. Fortune Barishal have four wins and four losses from the eight games they have played. They find themselves in the fourth position on the points table with eight points. Meanwhile, Durdanto Dhaka has played nine games and has won only a single and lost eight. They are placed at number seven i.e. the last spot on the points table. The match of the tournament is all set to be played on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium at 01:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Fortune Barishal vs Durdanto Dhaka live streaming on the FanCode App. WPL 2024: Beth Mooney to Captain Gujarat Giants in Women's Premier League Season Two.

Fortune Barishal vs Durdanto Dhaka

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)