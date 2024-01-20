Rangpur Riders will take on Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 2024 on Saturday, January 20. The BPL T20 2024 match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur and this contest starts at 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, there will be no live telecast available for the Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2024 match in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. FanCode, the digital streaming platform, will provide live streaming online of this BPL 2024 match, at the cost of a subscription fee. Shoriful Islam Hat-Trick Video: Watch Bangladesh Pacer Take Three Wickets off Consecutive Deliveries During Comilla Victorians vs Durdanto Dhaka BPL T20 2024 Match.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Live

BPL T20 2024: Match 03 | 1:30PM Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal | SBNCS#BPL | #BCB | #Cricket pic.twitter.com/ZSZeDhIFom — BPL Bangladesh Premier League (@BPLofficialT20) January 20, 2024

