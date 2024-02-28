Rangpur Riders lost to the Comilla Victorians in Qualifier 1 despite putting up a respectable 186 target on the board. Fortune Barishal advanced to the qualifier 2 after beating Chattogram Challengers in the Eliminator. Rangpur Riders were the top team in the group, while Fortune Barishal's side found their form at a crucial stage of the tournament. The exciting match of the tournament is all set to be played on Saturday, February 28, 2024, at Sher-e Bangla National Stadium at 06:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders live streaming on the FanCode App. Nurul Hasan Pulls 'Dhoni-esque' Stumping to Dismiss Zakir Hasan’s in Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Match On Fan Code App

Bangladesh's Best 🤩 Pakistan's Powerhouses 💪 Global Giants 🔥 The stars of T20 cricket converge for the Bangladesh Premier League. Streaming live, only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/LL4kNQxEcL . .#BPL2024 #BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/iMwfbXCMbJ — FanCode (@FanCode) January 18, 2024

