Fortune Barishal side has done well in the tournament so far, with 10 points on the back of five wins and four losses from nine games. 2023 runners-up Sylhet Strikers however are struggling this year. They are currently at No. 6 on the points table with three wins and six losses from nine games. The exciting match of the tournament is all set to be played on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium at 01:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers live streaming on the FanCode App. Nurul Hasan Pulls 'Dhoni-esque' Stumping to Dismiss Zakir Hasan’s in Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Match On Fan Code App

Bangladesh's Best 🤩 Pakistan's Powerhouses 💪 Global Giants 🔥 The stars of T20 cricket converge for the Bangladesh Premier League. Streaming live, only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/LL4kNQxEcL . .#BPL2024 #BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/iMwfbXCMbJ — FanCode (@FanCode) January 18, 2024

