Rangpur Riders leads the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season 2024 points table with six wins in eight games, whereas the Khulna Tigers have faced three defeats in their seven encounters before leading the league with flawless wins. Interestingly Khulna Tigers have won four of the previous five encounters versus Rangpur Riders and could force an upset for the Riders again. The exciting match of the tournament is all set to be played on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium at 06:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders live streaming on the FanCode App. Nurul Hasan Pulls 'Dhoni-esque' Stumping to Dismiss Zakir Hasan’s in Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Match On Fan Code App

Bangladesh's Best 🤩 Pakistan's Powerhouses 💪 Global Giants 🔥 The stars of T20 cricket converge for the Bangladesh Premier League. Streaming live, only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/LL4kNQxEcL . .#BPL2024 #BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/iMwfbXCMbJ — FanCode (@FanCode) January 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)