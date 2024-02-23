Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers will play their final game of the group stage as both teams are out of the play-off spot in the Bangladesh Premier League 2023-24. The exciting match of the tournament between Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers is all set to be played on Friday, February 23, 2024, at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium at 06:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers live streaming on the FanCode App. Bangladesh Pacer Mustafizur Rahman Hospitalised After Suffering Head Injury During Practice Session of Comilla Victorians.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers

