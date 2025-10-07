Legendary cricketer Brian Lara was honoured with the lifetime achievement award at the CEAT Awards 2025 ceremony on Tuesday, October 7. The great West Indies cricketer received the prestigious award for the legacy he created during his glorious career. Lara is the highest run-getter for the West Indies across formats. The former cricketer amassed 22260 runs in 425 matches in international cricket. Lara notched up 53 centuries and 110 half-centuries while representing the West Indies. England Great Joe Root Named Men's International Cricketer of the Year at CEAT Awards 2025.

Brian Lara Receives Lifetime Achievement Honour

Some careers set records; a few set horizons. Tonight we honour Brian Lara with the CEAT Lifetime Achievement Award—a salute to craft, charisma, and a legacy that continues to guide how greatness is imagined. (CCR2025, CEATCricketAwards2025, CEATCricketRatingAwards2025,… pic.twitter.com/QMBQxNGPMS — CEAT TYRES (@CEATtyres) October 7, 2025

