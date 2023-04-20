Fans were in for a surprise and it was surely that left them overjoyed as Virat Kohli returned to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings on Thursday, April 20. Kohli, the former captain of the franchise, had relinquished leadership post the 2021 IPL and has returned as the skipper in place of Faf du Plessis, who is injured and will only be competing as a batter in this contest. After spotting Virat Kohli at the toss, Twitterati were overjoyed and here's how some reacted. Virat Kohli Returns As RCB Captain, to Lead Royal Challengers Bangalore Against Punjab Kings in IPL 2023; Faf du Plessis to Feature As Batter.

'Captain Kohli is Back!'

Virat Kohli captaining RCB. Captain Kohli is back! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 20, 2023

'Blessing in Disguise'

Captain Kohli!

Captain Kohli is back 🥵🥵🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/p4X6NzXeDf — Lokesh Saini (@LokeshVirat18K) April 20, 2023

Surprise Indeed!

Surprise surprise, Captain Virat Kohli is back ladies and gentlemen. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rQXPlg44Gg — Sexy Cricket Shots (@sexycricketshot) April 20, 2023

'This Game's Got More Interesting!'

Omg! KOHLI is back as RCB Captain. This afternoon's game just got more interesting. — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) April 20, 2023

First Time Since 2021

'Itni Khushi'

Virat kohli is captaining RCB again. Meanwhile Virat kohli fans;) pic.twitter.com/fWAhPZyjDi — Shakti Man 💥 (@IamShaktiMann) April 20, 2023

