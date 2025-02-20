Indian national cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has shared his views about the upcoming India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash. In a video shared by the official broadcaster Star Sports, skipper Sharma has said that the Bangladesh national cricket team is good, they played good cricket for years, so India has to give a good performance. The captain also said "Hume apna cricket khelna parega......Jo Hum Karte aa rahe hai pichle kafi saloo seh usse dorahana parega", which implies that he wants his team to replicate the same good performance as many previous years. The captain also asserted confidence on his team, saying his players know what to do in big ICC events, which are of higher importance than bilaterals. Rohit Sharma Stats in ICC Champions Trophy: Know How Indian Captain Has Performed in Mega Tournament Ahead of Its Ninth Edition.

Rohit Sharma Ahead of India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match:

🗣 "ICC TROPHIES ARE ALWAYS IMPORTANT" 🫣 India's captain, @ImRo45, expresses the importance of ICC trophies and warns not to underestimate Bangladesh in the #ChampionsTrophy 🤔#ChampionsTrophyOnJiostar 👉 🇮🇳 🆚 🇧🇩, THU 20 FEB, 1:30 PM on Star Sports | Start Watching FREE on… pic.twitter.com/9N1RP6xyyU — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)