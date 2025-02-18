The much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will get underway from February 19. Hosts Pakistan national cricket team will take on the New Zealand national cricket team in the tournament's opener in Karachi on Wednesday. The eight-nation tournament is being held after the 2017 edition. Pakistan are the defending champions of the showpiece event. The Green Shirts defeated Men in Blue in the one-sided final in England. Indian Cricket Team Full Schedule at ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Check Team India Fixtures and Match Venues in Eight-Nation Tournament.

During the ninth edition, Team India will play its matches in Dubai after refusing to travel to the neighbouring country due to security reasons. Rohit Sharma will captain the Men in Blue, and Shubman Gill will serve as his deputy. The Indian cricket team are slotted in Group A alongside Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. The Rohit Sharma-led side will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20.

Veteran cricketer Rohit Sharma is one of the most destructive openers in world cricket. The 37-year-old owned all the shots in the book and is one of the greatest batters in white-ball cricket. Sharma has scored double hundreds for fun in ODIs. The right-handed batter has amassed more than 10,000 runs in the ODI format. The India national cricket team captain is a proven match-winner. Sharma is known for his aggressive approach and positive brand of cricket. in white-ball cricket. The Indian opener has a stunning record in the ICC white-ball events.

The 37-year-old has won three ICC white-ball titles, including the T20 World Cup 2007 and the Champions Trophy 2013. Under Sharma's leadership, Team India won the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Although Rohit has retired from the T20Is, his ability to score runs for fun hasn't gone in the 50-over format. On that note, look at Rohit Sharma's astonishing stats in the ICC Champions Trophy ahead of the 2025 edition.

Rohit Sharma Record in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Name Rohit Sharma Matches 10 Innings 10 Runs 481 Highest Score 123* Average 53.44 Strike Rate 82.50 Centuries 1 Half Centuries 4

India national cricket team captain Rohit Sharma slammed a match-winning century during the second ODI against the England national cricket team. This century by Sharma, will give him the much-needed boost for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

