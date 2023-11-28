India and Australia played in Guwahati in the 3rd of the five-match T20I series. India batted first in the game and set a target of 223 in front of Australia. Australia were off to a great start but they got a much-needed breakthrough as Ravi Bishnoi dismissed the centurion of the first match, Josh Inglis. Inglis went back for a ball that was much fuller and the deceptive slider went through his defence to crash on the stumps. Ruturaj Gaikwad Scores His Maiden Century In T20 Internationals, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2023.

Ravi Bishnoi Cleans Up Josh Inglis With Deceptive Slider

