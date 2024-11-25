Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) signed India national cricket team all-rounder Deepak Hooda for INR 1.7 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. The all-rounder brings a wealth of experience to CSK. Hooda has played 118 IPL matches and amassed 1465 runs. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Nuwan Thusara Joins Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 1.6 Crore; Naveen-ul-Haq Unsold.

Deepak Hooda Finds a New IPL Franchise

