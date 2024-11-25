For the left-arm fast bowler Gurjapneet Singh, there were multiple takers at the IPL 2025 mega auction. His base price was set to INR 30 lakh, but after a bidding war with other IPL teams, Chennai Super Kings secured the deal for INR 2.2 lakh. This can be a good addition for CSK as they now have three fast bowlers with them and also a left-arm pacer. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Punjab Kings Sign Kuldeep Sen for INR 80 Lakh, Reece Topley Joins Mumbai Indians for INR 75 Lakh.

