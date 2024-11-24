Rachin Ravindra will continue his Indian Premier League journey with the Chennai Super Kings. There were other bidders on board but CSK decided to use their Right to Match card which helped them secure the deal for INR 4.00 crore. Rachin Ravindra can once again play an important role in giving CSK a good start when they will come in to bat. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Rachin Ravindra Goes to Chennai Super Kings for INR 4 Crore.

Rachin Ravindra Rejoins Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2025

Rachin Ravindra is SOLD to @ChennaiIPL for INR 4 Crore!@ChennaiIPL decide to exercise the Right to Match option 👌👌 #TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)