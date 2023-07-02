Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara, on Sunday, July 2, 2023, wished all the sports journalists on the occasion of world sports journalists day 2023. In a short post, the right-handed thanked all the sports journalists for igniting the passion for sports. The Indian batter took to twitter and wrote, “Today, on World Sports Journalists Day, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to the journalists who publish the stories that ignite the passion for sports. Your tireless efforts to share the joy, tears, and triumphs with the world make you the true heroes of sports reporting. Thank you!”

Cheteshwar Pujara Wishes Sports Reporters

Today, on World Sports Journalists Day, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to the journalists who publish the stories that ignite the passion for sports. Your tireless efforts to share the joy, tears, and triumphs with the world make you the true heroes of sports reporting.… — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) July 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)