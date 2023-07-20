England are battling it out against Australia in the fourth Test of the Ashes 2023 at Old Trafford, Manchester. Chris Woakes has claimed an incredible five-wicket haul to bowl out Australia 317. He has finished the innings with stellar figures of 22.2-4-62-5. In fact, it was his maiden fifer in Ashes. The England bowling all-rounder would look to replicate the same in Australia's second innings. Jonny Bairstow Catch Video: Watch England Wicketkeeper Grab Stunner to Dismiss Mitchell Marsh During ENG vs AUS Ashes 4th Test 2023

Chris Woakes Takes Incredible Five-Wicket Haul During 4th Ashes Test 2023

The new ball does the trick! Chris Woakes has four 🙌#EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/kWUYkI0zCy — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 19, 2023

Some player ❤️ A first Ashes fifer for Chris Woakes 🔥 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvAUS 🇦🇺 | @IGcom pic.twitter.com/l22fJi7vQA — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 20, 2023

