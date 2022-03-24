David Warner shared a picture with Shaheen Shah Afridi following their fun-filled face-off during Day 3 of the Pakistan vs Australia 3rd Test. Warner was hugged by Afridi as the Australian and the bowler appeared to be in a very good mood following their friendly face-off in Lahore on Wednesday, which had gone viral. David Warner, Shaheen Afridi Involved in Fun-Filled Face-Off on Day 3 of PAK vs AUS 3rd Test (Watch Video)

See Picture Here:

David Warner Instagram Story ❤️ pic.twitter.com/izsVaLf3QM — Anas Saeed (@anussaeed1) March 23, 2022

David Warner's Instagram Story:

David Warner with Shaheen Afridi (Source: Instagram)

