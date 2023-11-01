David Willey has said that he will retire from international cricket after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The left-arm fast bowler, who is also pretty handy with the bat, took to social media to make this announcement where he wrote, "From a young boy, I've only ever dreamed of playing cricket for England. So, with careful thought and consideration, it is with great regret that I feel the time has come for me to retire from all forms of International cricket at the end of the World Cup." He also stated that this decision had nothing to do with England's poor show in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The defending champions languish at the bottom of the points table with one win in six matches. Can England Qualify for Semi-Finals? What Are ENG’s Semis Chances in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023? What’s Their NRR and Current Position on Points Table?

David Willey Announces Retirement After CWC 2023

