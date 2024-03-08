Deepti Sharma fought a lone hand as her half-century guided UP Warriorz to 138/8 in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 on March 8. Delhi Capitals bowlers had a good time out in the middle as they took regular wickets and did not allow the UP batters to settle down and target a big score. Deepti struck her second consecutive half-century of the tournament. For Delhi Capitals, Radha Yadav was the best bowler with figures of 2/16. Young pacer Titas Sadhu also took two wickets while Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen and Alice Capsey got one wicket each.

DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2024 Innings Update

Innings Break! Deepti Sharma's crucial fifty guides @UPWarriorz to 138/8 👌👌 Enough on the board or do you reckon the @DelhiCapitals will chase it down🤔 Scorecard 💻📱https://t.co/HW6TQgqctC#TATAWPL | #DCvUPW pic.twitter.com/dN8xiXMia6 — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)