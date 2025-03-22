Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders have named Vaibhav Arora as their impact player in place of Angrkish Raghuvanshi, whereas Royal Challengers Bengaluru have named Devdutt Padikkal in place of Suyash Sharma as their impact player during the Indian Premier League 2025 opening match at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22. Earlier in the match, Kolkata made 174/8 in 20 overs after captain Ajinkya Rahane hammered a classy half-century. Andre Russell Wicket Video: Watch Suyash Sharma Dismiss Dangerous Batter With Googly During KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Opener (Watch Video).

Vaibhav Arora Named Impact Player for KKR

🚨| Vaibhav Arora replaced Angkrish as the impact sub for KKR in 2nd innings. pic.twitter.com/bCbxU3ySxq — KnightRidersXtra (@KKR_Xtra) March 22, 2025

Devdutt Padikkal Named Impact Player for RCB

