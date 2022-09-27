MS Dhoni is not social media savvy. So, when the Indian cricketing legend went live on Facebook recently, it was natural for everyone to get curious about it. Well, MSD was there to launch a biscuit brand, Oreo and during his FB live as a part of a promotional campaign, he made a statement drawing a connection between Oreo and Team India’s World Cup 2011 victory. Well, it seems like Dhoni’s former teammate and one of the heroes of the 2011 winning team, Gautam Gambhir, is throwing shade at him over this statement. Gautam took to Instagram to share a video playing with his two daughters and three pups, one with the name Oreo. TBH, except for the name “Oreo” and the timing of this IG post, there seems to be no connection, but netizens are convinced it to be a subtle dig at Dhoni. Let’s see some of the reactions in the Twitterverse over this hot topic of discussion. Gautam Gambhir Criticises Culture of 'Hero Worship' in Indian Cricket, Urges Not to Create 'Monsters' in Dressing Room.

Here's Gautam Gambhir's Instagram Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautam Gambhir (@gautamgambhir55)

Here's MS Dhoni's FB Live Video From The Launch:

Netizens React to Dhoni and Gambhir's Oreo Connection

People saying this is coincidental 🤣 This was uploaded within 24 hours after that Oreo ad. Gambhir saw those memes on him and uploaded this — Titu (@TituTweets_) September 27, 2022

Gautam Gambhir watching Dhoni giving credit to Oreo for winning the World Cup 2011 pic.twitter.com/poZqFNlsZq — HYPERSOMNIAN🇮🇳 (@vella_hai) September 27, 2022

Dhoni haters and kohli fans are taking that Oreo ad very seriously and they seem hurt too much💔as a dhoni fan i owe an apology to them😭😭😭😭 India won WC because of Gambhir,Yuvraj and all others except Dhoni (not mentioning Dhoni else they will get trigger again) #OREO — Srijan Chitransh (@ChitranshSrijan) September 27, 2022

The Gambhir - Oreo controversy discourse is so silly. — . (@CoffeexCigars) September 27, 2022

Was gambhir’s dog’s name always oreo ? 😭 — Thankyou Roger!🤍 (@keertieyy) September 27, 2022

Gambhir destroy thela by naming his dog Oreo 😂😂 — Rohit.kumar (@Itz_Rohit4599) September 27, 2022

