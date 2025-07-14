England secured a narrow 22-run victory in the India vs England third Test at the Lord's cricket ground and took a lead of 2-1 in the series. India showed a strong fight in the second session of the Day 5. They were down to 112/8 by lunch and needed 81 runs to win. Ravindra Jadeja stayed unbeaten at one end and had support from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj at the other end. India were only 23 runs away from victory when Siraj defended a ball from Shoaib Bashir, which trickled to hit the stumps and got the bails dislodged. Before that, Siraj played 30 balls successfully. Fans were disappointed and proud of Siraj's effort and made the video viral on social media. Mohammed Siraj Wicket Video: Watch Indian Tail-Ender Suffer Unlucky Dismissal Leading to England’s Victory in IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025.

'Jadeja Should Place DSP Siraj in His Lockup'

Jadeja should place DSP Siraj in his lockup. pic.twitter.com/qKR6kiIs4G — Honest Kohli Fan™💚❤️ (@49_all_out) July 14, 2025

'DSP Siraj Richards'

DSP Siraj Richards you have one job today https://t.co/DMSvlVaRVu — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) July 14, 2025

'DSP Siraj'

Sir DSP Vivian Siraj

Sir DSP Vivian Siraj Saab. Forever etched in the Indian cricket folklore as a lion-hearted player. #MiyaanMagic https://t.co/MS2Lu7MaaG — Red Redux VI (@vingystryker) July 14, 2025

'DSP Siraj Desh Ke Liye Archer Se Ball Khata Hua'

DSP Siraj desh ke liye Jofra archer se ball khata hua: #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/oLNq3hBINB — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) July 14, 2025

'Unlucky Sir Vivian DSP Siraj'

Unlucky Sir Vivian DSP Siraj No way the ball could have hit the stumps#INDvsENGTest pic.twitter.com/7eLd1McANz — NRI Commentary 🇺🇳 (@ma18k) July 14, 2025

'DSP Siraj to That Ball'

Dsp siraj to that ball - pic.twitter.com/0ud6E5RaHW — manu. 314 📻 (@deepstweetz) July 14, 2025

