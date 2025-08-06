East Delhi Riders (EDT) secured an easy seven-wicket victory against the New Delhi Tigers (NDT) in the eighth match of the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, August 6. Batting first, NDT reached 172-6 in 20 overs. Shivam Gupta (38), Aryan Dalal (31*) and Deepak Punia (41) played fighting knocks for the Tigers. With the ball, left-arm spinner Rounak Waghela bagged three wickets. In response, opener Arpit Rana played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 63 runs off 44 deliveries, including six fours and two sixes, as East Delhi secured a comprehensive victory. Rounak Waghela was named Player of the Match for his superb outing with the ball. With this win, EDT jumped to third position in the DPL 2025 standings with four points to their name. New Delhi are ranked fifth with two points in the ongoing second edition of DPL. Digvesh Rathi and Ankit Kumar Engage in Mind Games in Delhi Premier League 2025! Left-Hander Smashes LSG Spinner for Back-to-Back Sixes in West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz Match (Watch Video).

East Delhi Riders Beats New Delhi Tigers in Delhi Premier League 2025

A comprehensive victory for East Delhi Riders against New Delhi Tigers! 🏏✨ Himmat Singh | Anuj Rawat | New Delhi Tigers | East Delhi Riders | Delhi Premier League 2025 | #DPL #DPL2025 #AdaniDPL2025 #Delhi #Cricket #T20 pic.twitter.com/cif6EiQj5V — Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 6, 2025

