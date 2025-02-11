Iconic English musician and singer Ed Sheeran is currently on his India tour and during that he was spotted at the Brijesh Patel Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where he joined Rajasthan Royals players Riyan Parag and Tushar Deshpande for an impromptu game with the enthusiastic young trainees at the institute. Parag also gifted Sheeran the first training kit of Rajasthan Royals for the IPL 2025 season and it was also the first revelation of the kit. Fans loved the moment and the video went viral on social media. Ed Sheeran Dons Rajasthan Royals Jersey for IPL 2025, Plays Cricket With Riyan Parag, Tushar Deshpande (Watch Video).

Ed Sheeran, Renowned Musician and Singer, Launches the First Training Kit of Rajasthan Royals

“My team for life now!” - Ed Sheeran 💗 We gave our first training shirt of the new season to @edsheeran 👕 😍 pic.twitter.com/v3vGYwjmbO — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 11, 2025

